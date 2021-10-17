Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.