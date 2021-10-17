Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $213,405.27

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 176% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $213,405.27 and $332.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00060256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011003 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007354 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005578 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003294 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

