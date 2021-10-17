Senator Investment Group LP Acquires 187,500 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.48% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

