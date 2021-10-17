Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,729,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 4.70% of Katapult at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KPLT. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.