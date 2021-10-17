Senator Investment Group LP Buys 130,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $230.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

