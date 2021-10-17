Senator Investment Group LP Buys 500,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $101,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.