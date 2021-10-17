Senator Investment Group LP Increases Stock Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 1.45% of HH&L Acquisition worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,824,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA).

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.