Senator Investment Group LP Invests $11.37 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 2.04% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,017,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,465,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,126. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

