Senator Investment Group LP Invests $7.35 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.68% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $2,625,000.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE:IS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 1,998,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.