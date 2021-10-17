Senator Investment Group LP Sells 500,000 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.22% of QIAGEN worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 744,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,100. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

