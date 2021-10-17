Senator Investment Group LP Takes $8.96 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.82% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 7,825,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

