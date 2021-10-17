Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.57% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ORGN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 687,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,354. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.