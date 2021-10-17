Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.83% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,253,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCVA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

