Senator Investment Group LP Trims Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,884 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 3.39% of Advantage Solutions worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after acquiring an additional 485,512 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,685. The stock has a market cap of $498.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

