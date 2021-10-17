Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Senvest Management LLC cut its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286,687 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Evogene worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

