Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

