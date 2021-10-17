Shard Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $1.87 million and $18,529.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

