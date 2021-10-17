SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $157,339.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,300.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.35 or 0.06238693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00299545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.05 or 0.00995182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00086382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.00424961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.27 or 0.00313656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00276285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004686 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.