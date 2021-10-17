Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 9.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $17.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,424.58. 732,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,460.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,364.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

