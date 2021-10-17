Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Grows By 47.9%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.