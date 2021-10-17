Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Declines By 28.7%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

