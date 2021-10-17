Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Declines By 28.7%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

