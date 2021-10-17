Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Decreases By 29.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 1,196,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,877. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

