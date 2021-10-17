Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Expands By 38.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

MYAGF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,500. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.