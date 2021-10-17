Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Increases By 41.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 194,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,278,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 64,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

