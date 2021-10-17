Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Rises By 34.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,246. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

