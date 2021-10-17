Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Declines By 26.9%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 569,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

