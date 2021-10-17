Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increases By 38.2%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. 1,147,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,008. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

