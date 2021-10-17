Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Grows By 37.0%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,054,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

