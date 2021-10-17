Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declines By 30.8%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 2,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

