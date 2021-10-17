Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Expands By 47.4%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

