Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expands By 40.8%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $120.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

