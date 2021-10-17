Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Drops By 30.8%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Finward Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $46.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.33%.

