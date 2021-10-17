Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Decreases By 27.0%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.31 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

