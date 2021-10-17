Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 47.1%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

