Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Drops By 31.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

