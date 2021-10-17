Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Decreases By 31.3%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HLXA remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,836. Helix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

