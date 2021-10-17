Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 30.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 3,183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,050.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$8.76 on Friday. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Inpex has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

