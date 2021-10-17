Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Rises By 35.5%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 84,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

