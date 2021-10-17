Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Increases By 49.2%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIFZF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

