Short Interest in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Grows By 36.5%

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magellan Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Health by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.63. 212,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

