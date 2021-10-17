Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 34.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.1 days.

MRETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

