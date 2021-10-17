Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Declines By 25.9%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.30 on Friday. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. increased their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

