Short Interest in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Rises By 36.6%

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSON traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 63,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,029. Misonix has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $433.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

MSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSON. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Misonix by 3.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 41.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Misonix by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

