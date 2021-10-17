Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Declines By 29.9%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,250,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 40,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,086,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

