Short Interest in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Increases By 48.8%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 967,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

