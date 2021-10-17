Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Increases By 36.3%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PSAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,666,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,801,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,315,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,829,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

