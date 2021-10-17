Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 38.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY remained flat at $$74.50 during trading on Friday. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 21st.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

