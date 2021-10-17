Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 38.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY remained flat at $$74.50 during trading on Friday. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.
