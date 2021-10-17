Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Expands By 48.5%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBIO stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

