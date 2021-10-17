Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Declines By 29.3%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RDCM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,571. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RDCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

