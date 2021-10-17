Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declines By 29.9%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 990,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $147.92. 359,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

